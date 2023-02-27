GRHS Student Triston Drozd Accepts Appointment to U.S. Naval Academy

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Triston Drozd has accepted an appointment to the U.S Naval Academy.

Drozd recently received an appointment letter from U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Sean Buck offering him a spot in the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Acceptance of this appointment will be your first step on a challenging voyage of discovery that will afford you a world-class, four-year degree and commission as an officer and leader in the United States Navy or Marine Corps,” the letter states. “This program is highly competitive and will prepare you morally, mentally, and physically for the privilege of leading Sailors and Marines.”

“I congratulate you on your fine record of achievement and invite you to join the ranks of over 81,500 men and women alumni who have attended the United States Naval Academy, including one President of the United States, 26 members of Congress, 54 astronauts, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, and two Nobel Prize winners,” Buck’s letter states.

Induction day for the Class of 2027 will take place in June of 2023.

Drozd made his decision to try for the appointment in the seventh grade and this past summer he was one of only 2,500 seniors in our nation to be selected and attended U.S. Naval Academy Summer Seminar. He has interviewed and received Congressional Nominations from all three Wyoming Representatives, former Congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney and Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso.

He is the son of Gene and Bobbi Jo Drozd of Green River. His immediate family Naval heritage includes his father, who is a retired U.S. Marine, his brother-in-law Paul Ortiz married to his sister Raquel Ortiz, who are both U.S. Marines and his mother, who is wife and mother of Marines.

At GRHS, he is Student Council president for the class of 2023, FFA chapter president and has lettered in National Honor Society, FFA, football and soccer. Drozd wants to thank his community and his academic and athletic mentors from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 grades first through 12th for their dedication and professionalism in helping him to excel in his endeavors and for encouraging him to chase his dreams.