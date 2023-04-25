Green River Students Bring Home More Than 75 State Art Ribbons

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School is proud to announce their outstanding performance at the State Art Symposium on April 20 and 21.

This year the Wyoming Secondary Art Educators Association (WSAEA) hosted the 55th Annual State Art Symposium at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The state art show showcased a total of 4,225 pieces of student artwork from 61 different secondary-level schools across Wyoming. Of those pieces, 25 percent of the work was awarded a blue ribbon, and GRHS received nine of the 26 top honors in 3D art pieces.

Other notable awards include the Congressional, First Lady, and 3D Discovery Awards. In total, GRHS students collected nine of the awards in these categories.

Mia Rosas received four awards, which is a school record, and she now has earned eight in total. Rosas also received a $1,500 college scholarship. Chance Larson received two, and Maya Wiekhorst, Hailey Tyler, and Mikayla Green each received one award. Kimberly Johnson had a piece the First Lady of Wyoming selected to hang in the Governor’s Mansion for the following year.

GRHS art department students took 171 pieces of artwork to the State Art Show. Seventy-six are 2D pieces, including photography work, computer graphics, drawings, paintings, printmaking, and a few other two-dimensional projects. Ninety-five of them are 3D pieces, which include pottery and sculpture projects.

Shane Steiss and Denise Mosley have been working with their students all year to teach art fundamentals and prepare them to show their work at the show.

Steiss teaches all of the pottery classes, advanced 3D and advanced 2D. Mosley (vice president) teaches all digital arts classes, including photography, computer

graphics, and beginning 2D and sculpture. 56 percent of the 3D Work submitted received ribbons, while 32 percent of the 2D work submitted obtained ribbons.

Michelle Wickstrom, an art teacher at Expedition Academy, brought four pieces from her students, and one received a ribbon. The district also appreciates all of Wickstrom’s hard work in her position as secretary-elect for the WSAEA. She has maintained her position for the past two years and plans to continue in her role for more years. For Expedition Academy, 25 percent of the work submitted received a ribbon.

Congressional Ribbons

Chance Larson 2

Hailey Tyler 1

Mikayla Green 1

Maya Wickhorst 1

Mia Rosas 4

Total Congressional Ribbons: 9

Total First Lady Ribbons

Kimberly Johnson 1

Students and Number of Blue Ribbons Received

Chance Larson 8

Kimberly Johnson 1

Harmony Fullmer 1

Brianna Uhrig 1

Bri Page 1

Emily Brady 2

Cierra Gross 1

Raygan Cochran 1

Talie Killpack 7

Hailey Tyler 3

Mikayla Green 2

Maya Wiekhorst 7

Mia Rosas 10

Elena Apperson 2

Alexandra Blair 1

Ellie Taylor 4

Sydney Smothers 2

Janey Burd 1

Malakie Thompson 1

Kaili Wadsworth 1

Ana Fox 1

Tyler Castillon 4

Oliver Baldwin 1

Nathan Stevenson 1

Ellie Mandros 1

Brinley Nelson 1

Lani Jo Blaylock 1

Garren Steiss 1

Hale Iwen 5

Alyssa Herwaldt 1

Rylee Rosas 1

Baylee Jensen 1

Kylie Miller 3

Total Blue Ribbons: 79

Expedition Academy Blue Ribbon

Shanaya Allen – 1

WSAEA

The Wyoming Secondary Art Educators Association (WSAEA) comprises volunteers and high school art teachers throughout the state. This year’s president was Shannon Borrego of Jackson Hole, the vice president was Denise Mosley of Green River, secretary and secretary-elect were Kasey Stroud of Moorcroft and Michelle Wickstrom of Green River, respectively. The treasurer is Brooke Register of Little Snake River Valley. The president position in the WSAEA is a revolving job that is a one-year term that follows the one-year term of having the vice president role.