GRHS Students Celebrated for Academic Success

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School students were recognized at Tuesday night’s Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting for their success in academics. Two students were celebrated for receiving the University of Wyoming Trustees’ Scholar Award, while 18 were recognized for their outstanding ACT scores.

“It’s really easy to recognize athletic performance and the things the kids do that we can see outside of the classroom because they’re spectator sports, obviously. It’s often tough to see the stuff that’s happening in the classrooms,” GRHS Principal Darren Heslep said.

Laural Kurth and Raygan Cochrun are GRHS’s two Trustees’ Scholar Award recipients.

“What this is, is it recognizes the best and brightest Wyoming high school seniors,” Heslep said. “One hundred students from 34 high schools were chosen along with one homeschooled student for this award.”

Heslep said these students typically earn a 3.95 unweighted GPA, and an ACT score of 32. Additionally, formal applications are submitted and high school curriculums are reviewed for the selection of high school seniors. Verification from administration is also performed to prove the applications are accurate. The students must also go through online and in-person interviews.

The scholarship offers a four-year undergraduate degree at the University of Wyoming, and it pays for everything up to 18 hours a semester, room and board, and mandatory fees.

GRHS students (from left to right) Spencer Morrell, Kylie Miller, Eva Murray, MaKynzee Bagshaw, Abigail Allred, Dallan Owens, Allona Brown, James Leffers, Hunter Flores, and Cash Anderson were recognized for their outstanding ACT scores.

ACT Scores

The board then recognized the 18 students who had outstanding ACT scores, placing them in the top 80th percentile of students across the nation.

“Every kid in the nation in high school has the opportunity to take the ACT test. Of all the scores out there, [these students] scored at our above the top 80 percent of all students in the nation,” Heslep said. “These kids are going to be recognized tonight.”

The students are as follows: