GRHS Students Earn Recognition at State Art Symposium

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Art Department returned from the State Art Symposium in Casper with more than 50 blue ribbon awards.

Students showcased 146 pieces of artwork, including paintings, drawings, pottery, and sculptures. Of those pieces, 52 of these works received blue ribbon awards. In addition, students earned four special awards.

Special recognition was given to Haley Clevenger, Madeline Liebelt, and Garren Steiss, who each received Congressional Awards for their pottery. These awards are selected by a panel of professional artists from more than 2,000 three-dimensional entries and are awarded to what the judges consider the top 25 pieces. Steiss had an additional piece of pottery selected by Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon to be displayed at the Governor’s Mansion for the year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

All 146 exhibited pieces, along with a few newly completed works, will be on display at the Green River High School Gymnasium May 12-14. Admission is free and open to the public.

A silent auction will take place during the exhibit, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Green River Fire Department Victims Fund.

The following images are courtesy of Shane Steiss: