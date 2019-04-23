GRHS Students Have Success at WWCC Welding Competition

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School recently participated in a welding competition hosted by Western Wyoming Community College in which four GRHS students placed in the top five.

Prizes for the students’ success varied from welding equipment to scholarships.

The winners are:

First Place- Caison Straw

Second Place- Ryan Hoffman

Third Place- Matt Seymour

Fifth Place- Dylan Strange

Seymour and Hoffman each received a $1,000 scholarship welding hood and other prizes.

For his first place finish, Straw received a $1,000 scholarship, a welder, and a welding hood.