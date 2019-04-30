GRHS Students Receive the Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship

GREEN RIVER– Two Green River High School graduating seniors received the Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship.

This year’s scholarship honorees are Hannah Thomas and Kimberly Peterson.

“You won’t find two more deserving people than Kim and Hannah,” GRHS welding instructor Tom Wilson said. “They exemplify what Maicy stood for; work hard everyday, don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty, be kind and compassionate, and dream big. That’s what she was all about.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thomas plans to attend the University of Wyoming and study chemical engineering. Peterson is undecided, however, she plans to study art.

About Maicy and the Memorial Scholarship

Maicy Marie Braden passed away in a tragic auto accident on October 3, 2016. She was an aspiring young student at GRHS who had remarkable talents, especially in the career and technical education area.

Maicy was an honor student with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and had dreams of attending college and seeking a career in design and development.

She was a gifted welder and had a profound love for building and creating practical solutions using her metal working skills.

In addition to her love of welding, she was very talented in the areas of auto mechanics and collision refinishing.

Pictured (left to right) are: Brandon Mandros (donator), Aaron Locker (GRHS autos instructor), Shawna Mandros (donator), Terry Nielson (GRHS volunteer teacher), Kimberly Peterson, Cristy Price (scholarship founder), Hanna Thomas, Tom Wilson (GRHS welding instructor), and Rachelle Morris (donator).

To honor Maicy, and to provide more opportunities for female students to pursue post-high school training, her family formed the Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship in 2017.

William and Rachelle Morris, along with Mandros Painting, and several anonymous donors have combined efforts to make this scholarship possible. They together have generated the funds to award Thomas and Peterson each a $1,000 scholarship.