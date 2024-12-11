GRHS Students Recognized for Accomplishments this Fall

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees recognized the students and student-athletes who received honors this fall.

SCSD No. 2 Activities Director Tony Beardsley introduced head swim coach Colleen Seiloff, recognizing her for being selected as the 4A Coach of the Year for girls swimming.

“Coach of the year selections are picked by the coach’s peers, the other coaches. So obviously, Colleen, not only does she do a great job with our swim program but she also has a great deal of respect from fellow coaches and competitors and everybody,” he said.

The team took second at state this year with no divers, an event that earned the state champions Laramie around 40 points. Seiloff said the Lady Wolves took first in the swimming events.

Seiloff talked about the members of her team who earned all conference and all state honors this season, which included Tanith Smith, Tavia Arnell, Haley Clevenger, Alayna Kelhofer, Peyton Murray, Kaylin Uhrig, Zoie Gilmore, Hailey Luth, Bree Van Etten, and Katelyn Maez.

“We were a little nervous about coming back [to 4A], but I knew I had a good group of girls…they just kept working hard all year long and did awesome,” Seiloff said. “I’m just really super proud of them.”

Head volleyball coach Jessica Demaret spoke to the board about the three members of the volleyball team who earned all conference and all state honors, which were Natalie Tynsky, Eva Murray, and Sophia Arnold.

“I think it’s really important to highlight these three young ladies who played very pivotal roles in helping our team to achieve great things this year,” Demaret said.

She said Tynsky earned first team all conference this year as a freshman outside hitter.

“She stepped onto the court as a ninth grader and just has had an incredible impact on our team this season,” Demaret said.

Murray also earned first team all conference.

“She was one of our team’s senior leaders this year and she has been an integral part of the rebuild of this program over the past few years,” Demaret said.

Arnold was selected as first team all conference and all state.

“Soph really has been a dominant presence at the net for our volleyball team all year. Soph always shows enthusiasm and her energy is pretty much unmatched, and she’s one of the hardest workers on our team,” Demaret said.

Head football coach Blaine Christensen recognized the two football players who received all conference and all state honors, including Maddux Hintz and Dax Taylor.

“These two men were voted captains as juniors, and a lot of times that’s unheard of on a football team. Lots of times it goes to the seniors, but their teammates recognized these guys as leaders and young adults who they lean on when things get tough,” Christensen said.

Hintz was selected as all conference for linebacker.

“I’m just happy someone other than people inside the program realized this kid has a lot of talent. He’s also the hardest working kid on our team, one of them, and he’s raised by great people,” Christensen said.

Taylor received both all conference and all state honors for wide receiver.

“Dax Taylor was voted in as all state wide receiver and also all conference wide receiver. He was also raised by phenomenal people and raised the right way,” Christensen said. “These guys both work their tails off and do the right thing, so I can’t think of anyone more deserving, and they’re only juniors so we’ll have them back next year and that’s great for our program.”

Also recognized during the meeting was Olivia Laughlin, who was nominated for all state student council. Student Council Advisor Marisa Kalinski said they only select the top 15 seniors in the state to receive this honor, “so it’s a really big honor for her to actually get this award.”

“Over the years, she has put in over 350 hours, and that’s what I could calculate. Chances are it’s many more. She’s currently student body president and has been a huge help over the years,” Kalinski said.

Kalinski also was selected as the Advisor of the Year for the state of Wyoming.