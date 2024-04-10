GRHS Students Recognized for Athletic and Academic Achievements

GRHS swimmers Colin Gilmore and Joe Renfro were among the student-athletes recognized by the SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees Tuesday night for their athletic achievements. SweetwaterNOW photos by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — Several Green River High School student-athletes were recognized by the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees Tuesday night for earning all-state honors during the winter sports season.

First up was Theron Archibald, senior basketball player. Archibald represented GRHS in seven of the eight top 10 categories in the 4A West conference. Assistant boys basketball coach Josh Lewis said that Archibald’s name appears in more categories than any other player in the state.

During this past season he was 2nd in scoring, 5th in rebounding, 2nd in assists, 6th in steals, 5th in block shots, 7th in three point shooting percentage, 5th in free throw shooting percentage, and was overall 2nd in state in scoring and 9th in rebounding. Archibald is currently 4th in the all time scoring list for GRHS. He was also chosen as first team all-conference, the defensive player of the year, and 1st team all-state.

Archibald was unanimously chosen to represent the south in the Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South All-Star Game, which will be this summer in Casper. Additionally he earned the honor of representing Wyoming in the Wyoming-Montana All-Star game. Lewis said this is the first time in head coach Laurie Ivie’s tenure that a player has achieved this honor.

“Theron is a team leader and a captain. He led all season long by example on and off the court, he exemplified the spirit of team work and sportsmanship, and did so many things on the court that focused on making his teammates better,” Lewis said.

Archibald will continue his basketball career next year at Northwest College in Powell.

Theron Archibald stands with the school board following his recognition.

Boys Swimming

Colin Gilmore earned both all-conference and all-state honors this year in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. He was the regional champ in both events, and took 4th in 200 freestyle and 2nd in the 500 freestyle at state.

“Colin stepped up and was one of our captains and did just a great job leading the team,” head coach Colleen Seiloff said. “We had a really young team. Out of 23 kids, over half of them were freshmen, and the other half were basically juniors, a couple sophomores, and our one senior.”

That means that this was a building year for the boys swimming team, and Seiloff said Gilmore was good with leading the team with this in mind.

“They just really did a great job, and I think a big reason for that was Colin. He just really led these kids to work hard and to put in their best this year,” she said.

Seiloff also recognized the team’s sole senior, Joe Renfro. He has been swimming for the past three years and has been a crucial member of the team, showing the team the power of hard work.

“We’re really going to miss him, he’s been such an awesome influence on our team. If you ever got the chance to watch him race then you’d just be amazed,” Seiloff said.

Renfro received the Wyoming Coaches Association’s Nancy Nakahara Profiles in Courage Award this year at the state meet. The purpose of this award is to recognize young athletes who have had to overcome adversity in order to fulfill their athletic dreams.

“It’s really hard not to work hard when you look over and see Joe working,” Seiloff said. “He just has pushed us for the last three years to do the best that we could, and push the boys, and they just have a special relationship.”

Indoor Track

Head track coach Dan Hansen recognized thrower Lillian Allison for her accomplishments throughout the indoor season. Allison, a junior, placed 2nd in the shot put at the indoor state track meet for the second year in a row.

Additionally, she took 8th place in the shot put at the Simplot Games, which Hansen said is the biggest indoor track meet west of the Mississippi River. She also took 5th in the weight throw at Simplot, and she holds the GRHS record for the weight throw.

“She is one that’s nice to have around and to lead the younger kids,” Hansen said.

Allison has already prequalified for state in shot and discus for the outdoor season. She couldn’t be at the school board meeting due to being at the Wyoming FFA State Convention. She serves as the FFA chapter president for GRHS.

Hannah Skinner, Lydia Westenskow, and Jensen Hamel are the 2024 GREA scholarship recipients.

GREA Scholarship Recipients

In academic accomplishments, three GRHS seniors were recognized for being the recipients of the GREA scholarships. Jensen Hamel, Lydia Westenskow, and Hannah Skinner are the three recipients.

Hamel plans to attend either Western Wyoming Community College or Utah Tech University, and plans to work in the medical field. Westenskow has a full tuition scholarship to BYU-Idaho, and she plans to focus on athletic training. Skinner will go to Laramie County Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Wyoming for the next two years. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in theatre and wants to become an actress.

“All three young ladies had glowing recommendations from teachers in this district, and it was very awesome to read,” GREA President Breeun Palmer-Bieber said. “Academically they are all awesome. Great women here in GRHS.”

The back-to-back national championship Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team was also recognized by the school board. Head coach Art Castillo is a GRHS graduate, and he won the NJCAA Division 1 Coach of the Year title for the second consecutive year. Read more about the recognition here.