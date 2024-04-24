GRHS Swimmer Brianna Uhrig Signs with Adams State University

GRHS swimmer Brianna Uhrig will swim for the Adams State University Grizzlies following her high school graduation. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School standout swimmer Brianna Uhrig signed her letter of intent to swim at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado, following her high school graduation.

The senior swimmer had a successful high school career in swimming, helping the Lady Wolves earn a first place finish at state in 2020, a shared state title with Lander in 2021, a second place finish in 2022, and closing out her high school career with another state title in 2023. This last season she took sixth at state in the 200 yard individual medley, and fourth in the 100 yard backstroke.

In addition to swimming, Uhrig also saw success on the mat as a Lady Wolves wrestler, placing fourth at state in the 110-pound weight class. However, when it came down to deciding whether she wanted to swim or wrestle in college, the decision was easy. Uhrig has been swimming for as long as she can remember, and her heart is with the sport.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

“I’ve been swimming my whole life so I felt more comfortable going into swimming, and I had a better offer. I just wanted to further my swimming more,” Uhrig said.

When touring the Adams State University campus, she fell in love with the school and looks forward to joining the swim program. She hopes to bring leadership and hard work to the program, and she looks forward to improving.

“It just had a lot to offer, I really liked the coach and the area, and I really enjoyed the campus when I toured it,” she said.

GRHS head swim coach Colleen Seiloff said that it has been exciting watching Uhrig compete in all her sports over the years, and she’s excited to see what she’ll do at the next level.

“It’s been a pleasure to coach Brianna, she’s a nice young lady and she works hard. I’m really excited for her going off to college, and that she made the choice to go swim,” Seiloff said. “It’s been really fun watching her swim, and watching her wrestle. She’s been an important part of the team and we’re going to miss her.”

Uhrig will study nursing at Adams State University.