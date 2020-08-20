GRHS Tennis | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

See you in the stands!

GRHS Tennis Overview

Head Coach: Phillip Harder

2019 Results: Boys team finished 10th at state. Girls team finished 5th at state.

COACH’S CORNER

“Our boys and our girls, we have some players. We have a lot of senior leadership on our boys team. We’ve got a solid boys team that is out there to compete.

On our girls side, we’ve got a few seniors who are looking to make a move and some juniors from last year who played that are looking to gain some all-state and all-conference honors.

Green River always has good doubles teams. Our singles players are also playing well, so I’m excited to see how they fare. We’ve got some complete teams, which is nice. Hopefully we can continue learning and being consistent.

The practices have been competitive and it’s fun to see the kids get after it. They love each other, but they are competitive with each other.

It’s just fun, we are excited to be out playing. The safer we are, the more likelihood that we finish the season.”

Rising Stars

Kaeden Grubb

Connor Friel

Gabby Heiser

Megan Counts

2020 GRHS TENNIS SCHEDULE 🎾

8/15 – @ Jackson Hole – TBA

8/21 – @ Torrington/Laramie – TBA

8/22 – vs. Cody/Powell – 12 pm & 3 pm

8/27 – @ Rock Springs – 4 pm

8/28 – vs. Kelly Walsh/Natrona – 11 am & 3 pm

9/01 – vs. Rock Springs – 4 pm

9/04 – vs. Rawlins – 3 pm

9/05 – vs. Laramie – TBA

9/11 – Cheyenne South – 1 pm

9/12 – Cheyenne East/Cheyenne Central – 9 am & 4 pm

9/17-19 – Regionals @ Green River/Rock Springs – TBA

9/24-26 – State @ Gillette – TBA

*Bold indicates home event