GRHS Football | 2020 Preview

GRHS Football Overview

Head Coach: Kevin Cuthbertson, first year as head coach

2019 Results: Missed the playoffs, finished with a 2-6 record.

COACH’S CORNER

“I feel great about the season. You look around this field and these kids, we have some athletes. I’m excited to see them perform. It’s going to be a fun year.

We’re going to be attacking on both sides of the ball. Offensively, we’re going to be balanced. We’re going to attack the defense where they are weakest. We’re going to take what they give us and being balanced will allow us to do that. It’s going to allow us to be flexible and play to the strength of our athletes.

Defensively, it’s all about attacking. We want to be able to dictate what the offense is doing because of what we’re doing defensively. We want opponents going into games looking at game film thinking they have to practice blitz pickup, protecting the quarterback. Our base defense is multiple. What will dictate that in each week is who we are facing.

3A is a competitive level. Without a doubt we’ve got some great teams in this state. As far as looking at our opponent, the toughest game, the most important one is the next one. And that’s the way we will focus throughout the season.

We’re grateful to be out here. I think one thing these kids realized is don’t take a single thing for granted. Take everything for what it’s worth because your next play, your next day, could be your last one.”

Rising Stars

Jachob Fuss (Senior)

Kolby Ivie (Senior)

Seth White (Senior)

JD Renfro (Senior)

2020 GRHS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 🏈

8/28 – vs. Mountain View (scrimmage) – 6 pm

9/04 – vs. Lander – 7 pm

9/11 – vs. Buffalo – 4 pm

9/18 – @ Worland – 6 pm

9/25 – @ Evanston – 7 pm

10/02 – vs. Jackson Hole – 7 pm

10/09 – vs. Powell – 7 pm

10/16 – @ Cody – 7 pm

10/23 – @ Star Valley – 7 pm

*Bold indicates home event