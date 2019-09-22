GRHS Tennis Finishes Second at Regional Tennis Tournament

CHEYENNE — The Green River Wolves tennis team traveled to Cheyenne for the 4A South Regional Tennis Tournament. The two-day tournament featured eight teams including Rock Springs. Green River finished the state tournament strong with both the boys and girls teams capturing second place overall.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

​

​

On the boys team, Caeden Grubb battled back after a second-round exit and played in the number one singles consolation bracket championship. Grubb lost to Cheyenne Central’s Eli Norgauer 7-5, 6-4.

Connor Friel reached the number two singles championship game, but ultimately lost to Cheyenne Central’s Ryan Stampfli 6-2, 6-1.

The number one doubles team featuring Eli Potter and John Leininger won the consolation championship against Cheyenne East. The duo took the match 6-1, 6-0.

Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson also reached the number two doubles championship game against Cheyenne Central. Central once again defeated the Wolves 6-1, 7-6.

Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel followed suit of Potter and Leininger with a victory in the number three doubles consolation championship game. The two won over Rock Springs 6-2, 6-0.

As for the girls, Megan Counts reached the number two singles championship game but fell short to Central’s Kaitlyn Smedley 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Morgan Atkins and Roryanne Ratliff made the number one doubles championship game against Central. However, the two ladies couldn’t get it done as they lost 6-2, 6-4.

Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison finished strong with a victory in the number two doubles championship game. Beutel and Harrison defeated Central in a three set match 6-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson won the number three doubles consolation championship over Torrington 6-3, 6-2.

In addition, head coach Phillip Harder was recognized as the 2019 Wyoming South Conference Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.

Green River will head to the state tournament next week.

Congratulations on a successful weekend!

Below are team results from the 2019 South Regional Tennis Tournament.

Girls Team Results

Results by WHSAA.org.

Boys Team Results