GRHS Tennis Sweeps Rock Springs [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School tennis team beat Rock Springs High School in both the away and home matches, sweeping them in conference play.
The first meeting between the schools this season was on Thursday, August 23. The Wolves took the win, only dropping one match.
Check out the results for the first dual below.
GRHS vs. RSHS (in Rock Springs) August 23
Girls Varsity Results
#1 Singles
Sasha Bentley (RS) wins over Haylen Cordova (GR) 6-3, 6-2
#2 Singles
Kaitlynn Sharp (GR) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-1, 6-1
#1 Doubles
Audri Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) wins over Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) 6-4, 6-2
#2 Doubles
Sydney Beutel and Selbe McFadden (GR) wins over Maddie Corbitt and Aislyn Pecolar (RS) 7-6 (7-0), 6-3
#3 Doubles
Morgan Atkins and Rory Ratliff (GR) wins over Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) 6-4, 6-3
Boys Varsity Results
#1 Singles
Caeden Grubb (GR) wins over Ian Fletcher (RS) 6-3, 6-1
#2 Singles
Danny Christensen (GR) wins over Kaeden Hansan (RS) 6-0, 6-1
#1 Doubles
Jarret Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Gunnar Hamblin and Bradyn Conniver (RS) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Doubles
John Leininger and Elliot Potter (GR) wins over Nick Allen and Kyler Van Valkenberg (RS) 6-2, 6-1
#3 Doubles
Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson (GR) wins over Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) 6-1, 6-2
The Wolves and Lady Wolves went undefeated on Thursday, August 31, when they took on Rock Springs at home.
Check out the results for the second meeting between the schools below.
GRHS vs. RSHS (in Green River) August 31
Girls Varsity Results
#1 Singles
Haylen Cordova (GR) wins over Sasha Bentley (RS) 7-5, 6-3
#2 Singles
Shelby McFadden (GR) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-3, 6-2
#1 Doubles
Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) wins over Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
#2 Doubles
Sydney Beutel and Kaitlynn Sharp (GR) wins over Maddie Corbitt and Aislyn Pecolar (RS) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles
Gabby Heiser and Megan Counts (GR) wins over Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0
Boys Varsity Results
#1 Singles
Caeden Grubb (GR) wins over Ian Fletcher (RS) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles
Danny Christensen (GR) wins over Kaeden Hansan (RS) 6-0, 6-1
#1 Doubles
Jarret Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Gunnar Hamblin and Bradyn Conniver (RS) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles
John Leininger and Elliot Potter (GR) wins over Nick Allen and Kyler Van Valkenberg (RS) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles
Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson (GR) wins over Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) 6-1, 6-2