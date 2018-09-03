GRHS Tennis Sweeps Rock Springs [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School tennis team beat Rock Springs High School in both the away and home matches, sweeping them in conference play.

The first meeting between the schools this season was on Thursday, August 23. The Wolves took the win, only dropping one match.

Check out the results for the first dual below.



GRHS vs. RSHS (in Rock Springs) August 23

Girls Varsity Results

#1 Singles

Sasha Bentley (RS) wins over Haylen Cordova (GR) 6-3, 6-2

#2 Singles

Kaitlynn Sharp (GR) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-1, 6-1

#1 Doubles

Audri Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) wins over Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) 6-4, 6-2

#2 Doubles

Sydney Beutel and Selbe McFadden (GR) wins over Maddie Corbitt and Aislyn Pecolar (RS) 7-6 (7-0), 6-3

#3 Doubles

Morgan Atkins and Rory Ratliff (GR) wins over Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) 6-4, 6-3

Boys Varsity Results

#1 Singles

Caeden Grubb (GR) wins over Ian Fletcher (RS) 6-3, 6-1

#2 Singles

Danny Christensen (GR) wins over Kaeden Hansan (RS) 6-0, 6-1

#1 Doubles

Jarret Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Gunnar Hamblin and Bradyn Conniver (RS) 6-1, 6-0

#2 Doubles

John Leininger and Elliot Potter (GR) wins over Nick Allen and Kyler Van Valkenberg (RS) 6-2, 6-1

#3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson (GR) wins over Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) 6-1, 6-2

The Wolves and Lady Wolves went undefeated on Thursday, August 31, when they took on Rock Springs at home.

Check out the results for the second meeting between the schools below.

GRHS vs. RSHS (in Green River) August 31

Girls Varsity Results

#1 Singles

Haylen Cordova (GR) wins over Sasha Bentley (RS) 7-5, 6-3

#2 Singles

Shelby McFadden (GR) wins over Michelle Butterfield (RS) 6-3, 6-2

#1 Doubles

Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) wins over Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler (RS) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

#2 Doubles

Sydney Beutel and Kaitlynn Sharp (GR) wins over Maddie Corbitt and Aislyn Pecolar (RS) 6-1, 6-0

#3 Doubles

Gabby Heiser and Megan Counts (GR) wins over Josie Johnson and Favour Wanjoku (RS) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0

Boys Varsity Results

#1 Singles

Caeden Grubb (GR) wins over Ian Fletcher (RS) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Singles

Danny Christensen (GR) wins over Kaeden Hansan (RS) 6-0, 6-1

#1 Doubles

Jarret Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Gunnar Hamblin and Bradyn Conniver (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles

John Leininger and Elliot Potter (GR) wins over Nick Allen and Kyler Van Valkenberg (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson (GR) wins over Derek Lionberger and Shane Ramsey (RS) 6-1, 6-2