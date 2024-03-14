GRHS Theater Department to Perform Play for 24 Hours… Nonstop

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School theatre department is trying something different and exciting by performing their newest production for 24 hours straight.

The performance of Puffs, an off-broadway play written by Max Cox, will hit the stage starting at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, March 14), and will be performed again and again, and again, until around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“The students researched the idea and having not found another high school or theatre in the state to ever had tried this, they wanted to be the first. If there has been others to do it we would love to know how their experience compares to ours,” GRHS theater teacher Bradlee Skinner said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

To prepare for a 24-hour performance, Skinner said it takes a lot of rehearsals, logistics planning, “and making things up as we go.”

“Having never done this before, we really don’t know how it should work,” he said.

Skinner said the cast and crew are very excited for the performance, and it’s sure to create some incredible memories for them all. With a 24-hour performance, cast and crew members are bound to get tired at some point. This means the roles are very flexible, and there’s an element of spontaneity to the show.

“Students will rotate and switch roles nearly every show. Some teachers may even make some surprise appearances when students need a break. If we are needing parts to still be filled we may even hand a script to an audience member and ask them to come on stage,” Skinner said.

So what is Puffs? Puffs is a parody of the Harry Potter series, and tells the story of the house of the Hufflepuffs.

“For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story,” the official Puffs website states. “This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.”

The GRHS theater department describes the performance as funny, unique, and possibly zany.

“It is a hilarious comedy based on very popular book series which we hope interests people to come see it,” Skinner said.

The Puffs performance times are shown below. To get tickets, all you have to do is click on this link and purchase a ticket for the day you’d like to watch the show. Then, you simply show up at your desired performance time and have fun.