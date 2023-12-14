GRHS Theatre Named 2023 State Champions

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Theatre team took home the State Championship Title this year. The state competition was held in Casper. We had a chance to ask theater coach Bradlee Skinner some questions about winning state as well as the events, the preparation, and the obstacles teams run into each year.

Check out the interview with Skinner below.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

We started off the interview by asking Skinner how it felt to have achieved the success that the Green River’s Theatre program has had this year.

“Remarkable. I am so proud of all our students, the hard work, and dedication they put in to make this happen.”

Not many people are familiar with state competition in theater, so we asked Skinner what events they have for students to compete in at state.

“Students are able to compete in numerous events ranging from One-Act plays, acting, and musical theater, to technical theatre events like hair and makeup, lighting design, and marketing. There is something for everyone.”

With all the other events the theatre puts on throughout the year with plays and all the preparation that is needed for state competition, we then asked Skinner how long it takes to prepare for state.

“We started with our advanced theatre students (juniors and seniors) the first week of school, but really dove into the serious preparation work once we closed our musical earlier in November,” said Skinner. “Some of our seniors have been in our program and our stage for the past seven years, so they have been preparing for this championship for quite a while.”

Like any other competition, obstacles are always going to try to get in the way. Skinner spoke on some of the obstacles that come up for theater teams as they prepare for state.

“Each year we have to overcome some obstacles, whether it is time, new rules or guidelines, eligibility, or simply better performances from other schools,” said Skinner. “This year we had incredible leadership from our upperclassmen, dedicated coaches who volunteered their time to work with our students in areas of their expertise, and a team who brought their best work and put on amazing performances. It all came together to give us enough to win the title against some incredible competition.”

We then finished off the interview with Skinner asking him about his coaching style and how it contributes to the team’s achievements.

“Winning is wonderful, but more than that, I want my students to be confident in their own worth. I want them to know that being a part of this team means that they are also a part of a family that loves them and values them regardless of points or judges’ opinions,” Skinner said. “I allow students to write scripts, to create projects, and tell their own stories. To give them a voice. When these items come together and we work hard and put in time to get better and do our best, we can all walk away knowing we gave it our all. If a trophy comes along with that result, all the better. “

Congratulations to the Wolves theater team and their entire staff on winning state this year!