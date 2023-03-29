GRHS Thespians Kick Off Musical ‘The Lightning Thief’ Tonight

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School thespians are hitting the stage in a big way with their performances of The Lightning Thief.

The Lightning Thief is a musical with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz. It’s based on the 2005 novel The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. The musical follows Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy, who newly discovers that he is a demigod and goes on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

GRHS Theater Director Bradlee Skinner said the audience can expect an “action packed musical adventure.” The songs performed feature a lot of heart and emotion.

“It definitely targets our younger audiences, but the themes and challenges they face will resonate with parents and older audience members,” Skinner said.

The students have been practicing since January and they have something new they would like to show the audience.

“This is our first production using digital scenic projections for all our locations and scene changes,” Skinner said. “This created a unique challenge that we think our audiences will enjoy.”

They are hoping all of their hard work with pay off, literally.

“Our entire budget is dependent on ticket sales. We value all our patrons and their support. A successful production this year funds next year’s show,” Skinner said.

The Green River High School students rehearse for their upcoming musical. SweetwaterNOW photos by Olivia Kennah.

“We also want our community to support all the amazing kids who are in this play and recognize all their hard work,” Skinner said. “There is nothing quite like standing on stage and hearing the applause from the crowd. We want all our students to feel that moment.”

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 3, 7 p.m.

Residents can either purchase tickets at the door or save time and money by getting tickets at www.ShowTix4U.com.

