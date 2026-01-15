GRHS to Host ‘Dam Good Film Festival’ March 4

GREEN RIVER — A film festival highlighting the Flaming Gorge Dam will feature documentaries from Green River High School filmmakers.

The “Dam Good Film Festival” at GRHS takes place March 4 at 7 p.m. The event is the culmination of a project involving the school’s English and film-making programs that blend storytelling, research, and filmmaking. The English students researched historical and cultural connections to the dam, as well as wrote scripts and conducted interviews. The filmmaking students focused on cinematography, sound design, and editing.

The films explore the engineering of the dam itself, as well as its larger impact on the Green River community, the surrounding environment, and the area’s identity. Each film reflects months of collaboration.

Payton Shiner, a student involved with the film festival, said the Flaming Gorge Dam was selected as the films’ subject because educators wanted students to focus on something unique to southwest Wyoming, with the Flaming Gorge being a well-known location.

“Plus the clever word play from it is why we made our title,” Shiner wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW.