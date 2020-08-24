GRHS Volleyball | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

GRHS Volleyball Overview

Head Coach: Rikki Shantz

2019 Results: Did not make the state tournament.

“The team is pretty young this year, but they are really hungry young kids and it’s really just a fun environment to be in because they come and work so hard every day.

This year is going to be a team effort. We have a couple returning that had a little playing time. Liberty Ferrell got some setting time last year and Sarah Junior also got a little setting time last year at the varsity level. It’s really just a clean slate. We got a bunch of brand new kids on the varsity court so it’s going to be a team effort this year which is a good thing.

We were able to have open gyms pretty early in the season. I think we were one of the first schools to get clearance to do that. We had the best turnout that I’ve had in my 13 years as head coach. A lot of younger kids, but they really love volleyball. I saw a lot of growth in strength, quickness and ability.

Leadership and being on that varsity court is going to maybe be one of our weaknesses, but it’s something I think we can grow into towards the end of the season. It’s finding someone who will rise to the occasion.

The quadrant we are in is Jackson, Evanston and Star Valley and I know Star Valley lost some key players as did we. We split with Evanston last year and they have some young kids coming up too. I think we are going to be in every game in our quadrant for sure.

Liberty Ferrell

Sarah Junior

Callie Raney

2020 GRHS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 🏐

8/28 – @ Cokeville Invite – TBA

9/05 – @ Gillette Invite – TBA

9/10 – @ Rock Springs – 6 pm

9/19 – @ Natrona – 2 pm

9/24 – @ Evanston – 6 pm

9/26 – vs. Jackson Hole – 2 pm

10/02 – @ Lyman – TBA

10/03 – @ Star Valley – 1 pm

10/08 – vs. Riverton – 6 pm

10/10 – vs. Cody – 12 pm

10/15 – vs. Evanston – 6 pm

10/17 – @ Jackson Hole – 2 pm

10/23 – vs. Rock Springs – 6 pm

10/24 – vs. Star Valley – 2 pm

10/30 – Regionals

11/07 – State @ Casper

*Bold indicates home event