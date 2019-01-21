GRHS Wolves of the Week 1/21-1/27

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

. Jordan Myers



I would like to nominate Jordan Myers. He is a freshman in my Algebra class that has continually improved throughout the first semester. He took it upon himself last semester to peer tutor another student in the class and they both are now excelling in class because of his initiative. He is an absolute joy to have.

-Nominated by: Mr. Phil Harder, GRHS Math Teacher

. Maddie Heiser

I would like to nominate Maddie Heiser from the Lady Wolves varsity basketball team. Maddie does an excellent job at point guard for the Lady Wolves every weekend. She distributes the ball in the offense and communicates both offense and defense to keep the rest of the team on the same page throughout the game.

-Nominated by: Mr. Rick Carroll, GRHS Girls Basketball Coach

Matthew Pickering/ Rachel Heisinger

I would like to nominate Matthew Pickering and Rachel Heisinger for Wolf of the Week. These two seniors continue to dominate in Congressional Debate and this weekend they proved that when they took 1st and 2nd place respectively at the Star Valley Speech and Debate tournament. They are having a great season and we can’t wait to see what is to come.

-Nominated by: Ms. Carina White, GRHS Speech & Debate Coach

