GRHS Wolves of the Week 1/28-2/3

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

. Brad Eveatt/ Heather Gibson



For this week’s Wolf of the Week, I would like to nominate Brad Eveatt and Heather Gibson. Both of these students auditioned and participated in the 2019 Wyoming All-State Band this past week, The Wyoming All-State Band is an ensemble that is made up of the best high school musicians around the state.

These two individuals are always prepared and are willing to step up to any challenge thrown at them. They demonstrate musicianship and pride of the GRHS Band every single day and represented GRHS very well in Casper, WY at All-State Band this past week. Brad and Heather are more than deserving of this award.

-Nominated by: Mr. Quinn Kalinski, GRHS Band Teacher

. Tayana Crowder

I would like to nominate Tayana Crowder for her efforts on the boards and in the post. She had 11 rebounds and 8 points against Star Valley.

-Nominated by: Mr. Rick Carroll, GRHS Girls Basketball Coach

Levi Hren/ Rebecca Shamer

I would like to nominate Levi Hren and Rebecca Shamer for Wolf of the Week. Both students are seniors on the Speech and Debate team. This weekend in Evanston between the two of them, they made it to the final rounds in four events. Together they took third place in CX debate and Levi took 1st place in Impromptu and made it to semifinals in Extemp. Rebecca made it to finals of Congress and placed 3rd overall. Between the two of them, they earned 19 points for their team.

-Nominated by: Ms. Carina White, GRHS Speech & Debate Coach

Jax Peterson

Jax Peterson has had two big games for his team helping the Wolves to wins over Jackson and Star Valley. Jax has averaged 11 points a game over those two games and come up with some big 3-point shots to help his team win. Jax is 14 of 17 from the free throw line this season and been a good leader and teammate for the freshman team leading them to a 10-0 record.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach



Cole Murray

Cole Murray lead his team to a big win over Star Valley this past week and was a monster on the boards while controlling the inside game. Cole’s aggressive play and big baskets in the final minutes helped the wolves to the win. Cole is a consistent playmaker, a great teammate and leader and someone who helps make basketball fun for his teammates and coaches.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach

Bryson Greymountain/ Maddie Hook

I would like to nominate Bryson Greymountain and Maddie Hook for Wolf of the Week. Both Bryson and Maddie demonstrated quick thinking and sound judgement in an emergency situation. Bryson took charge by finding help and Maddie remained calm and followed proper medical protocol. Both students showed compassion and a willingness to help another student when it would be easy to stand by and watch. GRHS is so proud of you Bryson and Maddie!

Nominated by: Mrs. Doak, GRHS Assistant Principal

