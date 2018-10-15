GRHS Wolves of the Week 10/15-21

🐺 ~ Wolves of the Week ~ 🐺

.



Cassidy Smothers

Cassidy serves as my student aide for my 5th hour. She does a wonderful job helping out with anything that needs to be done. But she goes the extra mile and encourages students to participate and plays along with them. Cassidy is a great help and contributor to my class!

-Nominated by: Mrs. Lisa Robinson, GRHS Physical Education Teacher

Madison Yoak

Madison Yoak ran a personal record Friday at Regional Cross Country in Rock Springs. She ran a time of 21 minutes and 16 seconds. She placed 14th overall.

-Nominated by: Mr. Craig Leavitt, GRHS Cross Country Coach

Marcos Valerio

Marcos Valerio placed 3rd overall. He ran a time of 17 minutes and 17 seconds at the Regional meet in Rock Springs. Green River has not had a boy top 3 finisher at Regionals in over 16 years.

Nominated by: Mr. Craig Leavitt, GRHS Cross Country Coach

GRHS Marching Band:

Congratulations on the Superior rating you received at the State Marching Band Competition!

Tanner Adam, William Allen, Hailey Allison, Genesis Anderson, Nina Dodd, Grace Duncan, Brad Eveatt, Jacob Findlow, Haylie Gavin, Heather Gibson, Angelina Gilbert, Ashlie Gold, Timothy Golightly, Jared Harmon, Adeline Hoskins, Jocelyn Johnson, Hailey Joyner, Abigail Kennah, Travis Kloepper, Dallin Kurth, Harlei Lance, Mourgen Lenling, Dade Lucero, Alex Martinez, Coleby Maxfield, Arianna Miller, Scott Miller, Mason Moffat, Breyden Moorman, Cherylann Mortiz, Elissa Morris, Trista Parry, Devin Peterson, Jenna Robertson, Alex Shafe, Amelia Shamer, Rebecca Shamer, Ramsay Taliaferro, Eli Thomas, Jacob Wendel, Natalie White, Mia Worrell, Kylee Younger

Nominated by: Mr. Quinn Kallinski, GRHS Band Teacher

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.