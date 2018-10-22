GRHS Wolves of the Week 10/22-29

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

.



Mia Worrell / Arianna Miller

For this week’s Wolf of the Week, I would like to nominate Mia Worrell and Arianna Miller. They both have been an absolute pleasure to have as students in my class. Each one of these ladies are always prepared and are willing to step up to any challenge thrown at them. They demonstrate spirit and pride of the GRHS Band every single day. On top of this, they both have come in before and after school to work on music, practicing their instruments and get caught up in work that they have missed. Arianna and Mia are more than deserving of this award.

-Nominated by: Mr. Quinn Kalinski, GRHS Band Teacher

Caitlyn Farnsworth / Sidra Robinson

Kayla Carver / Emily Mitchell

I nominate Caitlyn Farnsworth, Sidra Robinson, Kayla Carver, and Emily Mitchell. Each of these young ladies have been serving as volunteer tutors, working with members of the concert choir to help these students learn to match pitch and sing with a nice blend. Each of these ladies exhibit kindness and patience in their work with these students. Caitlyn and Sidra come in before school to tutor. Kayla and Emily come in during their free period to tutor.

-Nominated by: Mrs. Karen Loveland, GRHS Choir Teacher

Amber Gambles / Tristen Higbee

I would like to nominate Amber Gambles and Tristen Higbee for their dedication and commitment to the production of The Crucible. They are both providing inspired performances and their willingness to tackle challenging roles has made this play a delight.

-Nominated by: Mr. Brad Skinner, GRHS Drama Teacher

Davis has lead the freshman football team all season at the Quarterback position and had a great game against Cody this past week. Davis had two touchdown runs and threw for two more in an exciting game to end the season for the freshman wolves. The wolves scored their season high of 32 points under the leadership and great arm of Davis. Davis has been a good leader and Captain for us all year.

Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Football Coach

Dylan Taylor

Dylan had a good game against Cody to end our season for the freshman football team. Dylan had a touchdown reception and many great catches for two point conversions against Cody this past week helping us score a season high 32 points. Dylan caught at least one touchdown in each of our 8 games and sometimes two in some games. Dylan is a good leader for the wolves and a good example of what a Captain should be.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Football Coach

Marcos Valerio

Marcos Valerio placed 7th at the State Cross Country Meet in Sheridan.

-Nominated by: Mr. Craig Leavitt, GRHS Cross Country Coach

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.