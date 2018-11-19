GRHS Wolves of the Week 11/19-11/25

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

.

Abby Alcorn

I would like to nominate a Wolf of the Week for Activities, NHS I nominate Abby Alcorn for Wolf of the week for her incredible work in National Honor Society. Abby attends all of our service projects and comes with an eagerness and excitement that is magnetic. She constantly gives her best effort to the organization and is dedicated to being a President that her peers look up to. She is a hard worker and I love working with this young lady.

-Nominated by: Mrs. Tori Hemphill, GRHS NHS Sponsor

. Vincent Leahy / Kassandra Reyes

2018 Taco Johns Culinary Contest Winners!

-Nominated by: Ms. Marisa DeClercq, GRHS Culinary Teacher

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.