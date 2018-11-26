GRHS Wolves of the Week 11/26-12/2

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

Caleb Ragsdale / Danny Christensen

Rebecca Shamer / Levi Hren



I would like to nominate Danny Christensen, Caleb Ragsdale, Rebecca Shamer, and Levi Hren for Wolf of the Week. These four CX debaters have not only helped coach our new novice CX, helping them get to final rounds in Casper, but have worked tirelessly themselves to perfect their event. All four made it to final rounds at Casper College.

-Nominated by: Ms. Carina White, GRHS Speech & Debate Coach

. Chatney Tirrell / Spencer Travis

Congratulations to Chatney Tirrell and Spencer Travis for being selected to Wyoming’s All State Choir!

-Nominated by: Mrs. Karen Loveland, GRHS Choir Teacher

