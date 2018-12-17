GRHS Wolves of the Week 12/17-12/23

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

. Kaylee Fry

I would like to nominate Kaylee Fry for Wolf of the Week for her tremendous contribution to National Honor Society. Kaylee made and donated three beautiful, handmade quilts to give as Christmas gifts to a family in need. Her gift was the epitome of service.

-Nominated by: Mrs. Tori Hemphill, GRHS NHS Sponsor

. Ryan Deutsch

The GRHS National Honor Society would like to nominate Ryan Deutsch. Although Ryan is not a member, he stepped up and greatly contributed to our Thanksgiving turkey drive. Ryan donated a turkey to our organization so we could give it to a family in need.

-Nominated by: Mrs. Tori Hemphill, GRHS NHS Sponsor

Kaylee Lundgren

Kaylee is an outstanding woodworking student and a very hard worker who takes pride in her projects. She is very conscientious and always has a smile. Kaylee is safe in the lab and she has great work ethic and an outstanding attitude towards everything she does.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher



Jachob Fuss

Jachob is a hard working student who not only does an outstanding job on his projects but is always willing to help others. Jachob takes great pride in his work and his craftsmanship is outstanding. Jachob has great work ethic and comes to class prepared with a great attitude but gives great effort every day.

-Nominated by Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher

Braden Cantrell

Braden had an outstanding game for the freshman team against Pinedale this past week. Braden pulled down 8 rebounds and scored five points in helping his team to a 59-11 win. Braden continues to improve and is a hard worker for our team.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach

Shawn Arellano

Shawn had a great game this past week with an outstanding effort on defense getting 9 steals, 5 rebounds and also scoring 9 points. Shawn’s outstanding defense and hard work paid off in helping his team to a 59 – 11 win over Pinedale. Shawn continues to improve and work hard.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tim Cassity, GRHS Freshman Boys Basketball Coach

Shelbee McFadden/ Madison Young

I would like to nominate Shelbee McFadden and Madison Young for Wolf of the Week. These two young ladies compete as a partnership in varisty CX debate on the Speech and Debate team. They have been working very hard this season and this weekend at the Cheyenne East tournament they took 3rd place. Nice job ladies!

-Nominated by: Ms. Carina White, GRHS Speech & Debate Coach

