GRHS Wolves of the Week 12/2-12/9

Wolves of the Week

. Joe Sims

I would like to nominate Joe Sims for Wolf of the Week. Joe is an exemplary student when it comes to courteous and polite behavior in my Personal Financeclass. He always has a smile for his fellow classmates and shows kindness in his deeds. I appreciate the spirit of positive responsibility that Joe exhibits and am thankful that I have had the opportunity to get to know Joe a little better this year.

-Nominated by: Ms. Melissa Atkinson, GRHS Business Teacher

. Mary Harris

Congratulations on being a finalist for the Coca Cola Scholarship!

-Nominated by: Mr. Darren Howard, GRHS Pricipal

