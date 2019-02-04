GRHS Wolves of the Week 2/04 – 2/10

Mikal Norberg
I would like to nominate Mikal Norberg for Wolf of the Week. This semester in Topics in Chemistry, Mikal has been on task and working hard. He is also always willing to step in and help his classmates.
-Nominated by: Mrs. Megan Allen, GRHS Science Teacher
Madison Wilson
I would like to nominate Madison Wilson for Wolf of the Week. Madison has been a great addition to Topics in Chemistry this semester. She is a kind and responsible person and is always working hard.
-Nominated by: Mrs. Megan Allen, GRHS Science Teacher
Trinity Greene
I would like to nominate Trinity Greene for Wolf of the Week. Since coming into my physics class this 2nd semester, she has been positive, turning in all work, paying attention, but most importantly just being a good student and person. I’ve enjoyed having her in class so far, and look forward to the rest of the semester!
-Nominated by: Mr. Matt Freze, GRHS Science Teacher
Chase Stoeger
Chase Stoeger is our team captain, and leads us with both his actions and words every, single day. His performance this weekend against both Rock Springs and Kelly Walsh were absolutely impressive. Chase lead all players in scoring – 21 against Rock Springs, and 32 points against Kelly Walsh. To date, Chase is in the Conference Top 10 in five categories – scoring, rebounds, assists, steals, 3pt percentage. He is a phenomenal basketball player, leader, and student.
-Nominated by: Mrs. Laurie Ivie, GRHS Head Boys Basketball Coach
