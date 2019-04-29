GRHS Wolves of the Week 4/29 – 5/5

Sarah Foerster/ Emily Foerster
This week I am nominating Sarah and Emily Foerster for their dedication to National Honor Society. These two ladies go above and beyond expectations. Both Sarah and Emily are thoughtful, responsible, and leaders in our chapter.
I am very thankful that they are always willing to share their talents for the betterment of NHS.
-Nominated by: Mrs. Victoria Hemphill, GRHS NHS Sponsor
James King
I nominate James King for Wolf of the Week for his outstanding performance in the Dancing with the GRHS Starts. James represented National Honor Society. He did a wonderful job! He spent many mornings practicing with his partner, and he selflessly shared his time to represent our organization. On top of all that, he was incredibly brave and tried something new.
-Nominated by: Mrs. Victoria Hemphill, GRHS NHS Sponsor
Caleb Ragsdale/ Oran Watts-Pavey
Kyle Ivie/ Erik Gwaltney
We would like to nominate Caleb Ragsdale, Oran Watts-Pavey, Kyle Ivie, and Erik Gwaltney from the boys soccer team for WOW. Great defensive stance against a tough Jackson team!
-Nominated by: Mr. Chris Bieber, GRHS Soccer Coach
Zoe Turner
We would like to nominate Zoe with everything that she has going on in her personal life she still shows up to practice every day willing to work hard with a smile on her face and a great attitude and she's always been a positive role model for this team and we know that she’s going through a difficult time and she’s not etting it affect her in any way shape or form on the field.
-Nominated by: GRHS Girls Soccer Coaches
Jordon Andersen/ Breanna Bowman/ Audrie Harrison
Hayley Hernandez/ Ryan Hoffman/ Maddie Hook
Dean Lyon/ Jarin Mandros/ Cherylann Moritz
Sierra Nomis/ Jose Salazar Sanchez/ Syndee Sanchez
Kaitlynn Sharp/ Thomas Westmoreland
I would like to nominate Miss DeClercq’s 6th hour class for wolf of the week. They took on a responsible role and completed their work without being prompted. During the crazy block schedule of WYTOPP.
I am proud of their initiative and hard work!
-Nominated by: Mrs. Kim Richardson, GRHS Administrative Assistant
