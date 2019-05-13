GRHS Wolves of the Week 5/13 – 5/19

I would like to nominate Amaya Spartz for Wolf of the Week.

Amaya is a positive force in class, selflessly helps others, and possesses a true gift for scientific reasoning. Her work is impeccable and even inspiring. However, it is her warm and gracious heart that draw others to her and is the main reason she deserves to be “Wolf of the Week”.

-Nominated by: Mr. Dan Parsons, GRHS Science Teacher