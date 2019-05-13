GRHS Wolves of the Week 5/13 – 5/19

Amaya Spartz
I would like to nominate Amaya Spartz for Wolf of the Week.
Amaya is a positive force in class, selflessly helps others, and possesses a true gift for scientific reasoning. Her work is impeccable and even inspiring. However, it is her warm and gracious heart that draw others to her and is the main reason she deserves to be “Wolf of the Week”.
-Nominated by: Mr. Dan Parsons, GRHS Science Teacher
Skylee Gomez
I would like to nominate Skylee Gomez for Wolf of the Week.
Skylee is always working hard; asking questions and has a positive attitude. She is willing to help others and is kind to teachers and peers. She brightens up our classroom!
-Nominated by: Mrs. Megan Allen, GRHS Science Teacher
Dakotah Houchin
I would like to nominate Dakotah Houchin for Wolf of the Week for her outstanding work and leadership with PROM and all of the help she offered to the Junior Class. She stepped up right away and took the bull by the horns with planning, ordering, and organizing ideas for our big event. She helped fund lots of our decorations by selling more jerky in our fundraiser than anyone else.
Dakotah is a sweet, motivated and wonderful young lady and I’m so lucky to have her in my corner. Thanks for all you do.
-Nominated by: Ms. Denise Mosely, GRHS Junior Class Sponsor
