GRHS Wrestler Spencer Wright Commits to LCC

Spencer Wright with his family committing to Labette Community College for Wrestling. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER – Standout wrestler Spencer Wright from Green River High School has committed to Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas.

Wright was a part of the back-to-back State Champion Wolves Wrestling team, which won the 19th state championship in school history a few months back. At 126 pounds, Wright took fourth at state in his weight class. Along with his four years at high school, he has been involved with wrestling since he was four.

GRHS head wrestling coach, Josh Wisniewski, said that Wright does all the right things and has good leadership skills.

SweetwaterNOW asked Spencer Wright about his leadership experience and how it was to be one of the seniors this year.

“I have always been in there as a leader, but being a senior kinda makes you feel like you are the big dog and you have more authority over everyone else and you have more of a say,” he said.

Wright mentioned that he was looking forward to attending LCC due to the high-quality facilities that are only a few years old, as well as around 90-95% of the students there are going for athletics so he hopes that will help him focus more on his goals. Along with wrestling, Wright plans to study at LCC for two years and will be in their welding and electrical programs.

When asked about his favorite memory in high school wrestling, Wright looked back at some of his success on the mat but also looked back on the time with his team during their trips.

“Winning state back-to-back was awesome,” Wright said. “I remember my semi-final run my sophomore year was a lot of fun. I will miss hanging with my buddies at the hotel and playing Xbox with the team.”

