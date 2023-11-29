GRHS Wrestling Coach Josh Wisniewski Speaks on Upcoming Season

GREEN RIVER – The defending 3A State Champion Green River Wolves Wrestling team is slated to get back onto the mat in December to kick on the 2023-2024 season. We got with Head Coach Josh Wisniewski and asked him about the upcoming season and what some of his expectations were for this year.

1. You were the state champions last year. How are you planning to continue the success you have had recently?

“We are going to stay humble and continue to work hard and get better every day on and off the mat. We have strong leadership and a great group of student-athletes that will drive the culture we want to have for GRHS Wrestling to help us find success.”

2. What are some things you would like to see your team improve upon compared to last year?

“We just want to keep improving in all areas on and off the mat. It’s just a growth mindset that we try to instill on the team. Never satisfied… Get better every day.”

3. How many seniors did we lose last year?

“We lost 11 seniors last year.”

4. How many new kids have joined the team this year?

“I am really excited that we have 65 Wrestlers total on the team this year. 20 of them are freshmen with 10 or so more that are new to the team. We have a good mix of experienced and new wrestlers.”

5. Who are some of the kids you expect to see take a leap from last year to this year?

“We have high expectations for these wrestlers this year but they also have high expectations themselves. Looking forward to seeing this team compete and see the team and make strides. We have two returning state champions. Senior Kale Knezovich and Junior Lucas Todd. Kale is going for his 4th individual state championship this season. Lucas will be looking to build on a strong sophomore season. We have 7 returning state placers. Senior Axel Mackinnon placed 2nd, Senior Nick Weipert 3rd, Junior James Herwaldt placed 3rd, Junior Ashton Lucero 3rd, Senior Spencer Wright 5th, Sophomore Maddux Hintz 6th, and Junior Lily Harris 6th. All are hungry and looking to improve their placing from last year. We have wrestlers that were on the doorstep of placing last year and looking to make a jump and get on the podium this season.”

6. What student(s) do you think have prepared the best for this season during the off-season?

“I feel like we had a great off-season as a team. We have a lot of wrestlers that lifted weights this summer, attended camps, and most of them played a fall sport. We took over 30 wrestlers to team camp this summer in Laramie which is the most we have ever taken to wrestling camp. Open mat went well during the off-season. We put in a lot of work to help us prepare for the season.”