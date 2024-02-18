GRHS Wrestling Wins Regionals RSHS Takes Second

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Wolves and Tigers just wrapped up regional wrestling this weekend. In boys varsity, the Wolves won the 3A West Regionals with 246.5 points and the Tigers took second in the 4A West with 180 points. The girls’ varsity teams both wrestled in the girls West Regionals. Green River came up fifth with 76 points and the Tigers took 13th with 42.

In total, there are over 40 wrestlers from GR and RS that finished in the top eight in their weight class which qualifies them for state wrestling next week. Check out the RS and GR wrestlers who qualified for state below.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boys Varsity

106

Bentley Johnson 1st Place (GR)

Tavin Vendetti 3rd Place (GR)

Daxon Shelly 4th Place (RS)

113

Dane Arnoldi 1st Place (RS)

Lucas Todd 1st Place (GR)

Kirklin Hay 3rd Place (RS)

Brekkun Eslick State Qualifier (GR)

120

Santiago Cruz 1st Place (RS)

Kaleb Gunter 3rd Place (GR)

Weston Green State Qualifier (GR)

Nathan Beltran State Qualifier (RS)

126

Justin Henry 1st Place (RS)

Spencer Wright 3rd Place (GR)

Lincoln Young State Qualifier (RS)

Brayden McMullan State Qualifier (GR)

132

Axel MacKinnon 1st Place (GR)

Jake Swensen State Qualifier (RS)

138

Broc Fletcher 4th Place (RS)

Conner Smith State Qualifier (GR)

Kason Cahill State Qualifier (RS)

144

Nick Weipert 1st Place (GR)

Josh Sain State Qualifier (RS)

150

Maddux Hintz 2nd Place (GR)

Julian Meza State Qualifier (RS)

157

Kale Knezovich 1st Place (GR)

Jaydon Walther 4th Place (GR)

165

James Herwaldt 1st Place (GR)

Sam Thornhill 2nd Place (RS)

175

Mathew Foster 1st Place (RS)

Logan Bauers State Qualifier (GR)

Hugo Cuevas State Qualifier (RS)

190

Christian Balzly State Qualifier (GR)

Jayce Stewart State Qualifier (GR)

215

Ian Dickinson 1st Place (RS)

Jacob Lloyd 3rd Place (GR)

Kaleb Clark State Qualifier (GR)

Gene Montoya State Qualifier (RS)

285

William Bybee 4th Place (RS)

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Varsity

105

Bianca Maez 3rd Place (GR)

110

Brianna Uhrig 1st Place (GR)

125

Lily Harris 1st Place (GR)

155

Sarah Eddy 2nd Place (RS)

170

Hali Witt 3rd Place (RS)

Check out all the regional wrestling results here.