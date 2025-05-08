GRHS’s Demaret Named Western’s Dual & Concurrent Student of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS – A Lady Wolf is receiving recognition for her academic work outside of Green River High School as she prepares to receive both a high school diploma and a college degree this month.

Addison Demaret was named Western Wyoming Community College’s Dual and Concurrent Student of the Year for Sweetwater County, joining a dozen students from throughout the college’s service area who have received the honor. Demaret is the only Sweetwater County student on Western’s list.

According to Western, Demaret earned an associate degree in general studies while earning her high school diploma from GRHS. Demaret plans to attend the University of Wyoming this fall.

While the award recognizes Demaret’s academic achievements, she has also been an accomplished athlete for GRHS. She was a 2025 4A West All Conference selection and a 2025 TRN Media All-County Girls Basketball Team selection. In a recent Wolves’ Talk article, Demaret credits former Head Girls Basketball Coach Rick Carroll with instilling a desire to work hard in her.

“Once I got into high school, Coach Carroll taught me what hard work meant, and how far it could get me … I think that really set me up for how hard I worked for the rest of my high school career,” she said.