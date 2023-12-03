Grizzles Drop Two In a Row at Home

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Grizzlies hosted a doubleheader against the Pueblo Bulls this weekend. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they were defeated in both matches.

Here is a recap of the weekend for the Grizzlies

Friday night the Grizzlies and the Bulls had their first taste of each other in the Grizzlies’ first season as a franchise. The Grizzlies came into the game at 0-4 and hoped to start turning the season around with a brand new head coach, Neil Wilkinson. The Grizzles would keep things close in the first period only allowing one goal in the 17 shots taken. This would unfortunately be just the beginning of the Bulls’ offensive onslaught as they would go on to have 51 shots on goal for six goals.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

It wouldn’t be all doom and gloom for the Grizzlies as they would get a goal of their own on a solid 26 shots on the goal. Rock Springs would fall 6-1 and drop to 0-5 on the season but had a chance to right the ship the next night.

On Saturday night the Grizzlies and Bulls would go back at it for a second match. This time the Bulls would again score a goal in the first period on 20 shots on goal but the Grizzlies defense stepped it up. They would end up holding the Bulls scoreless in the second period on just eight shots while the Grizzlies didn’t score any goal of their own either but would have 21 shots on goal. These shots helped them find their rhythm on offense and John Kremer would tie the game up at 1-1 in the first three minutes of the third period. Unfortunately at the same time, the Bulls would score three goals to finish out the game and the Grizzlies would again fall 4-1.

Next week the Grizzlies will have another doubleheader on their home ice and will be taking on the Idaho Falls Spud Kings on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. they will host the Provo Predators.