Grizzlies Hire Former NHL Player as Head Coach

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Grizzlies have made some changes in their leadership positions within the last week. Darren Naylor who was the team head coach will now shift his focus to the General Manager role. Relacing Naylor as head coach is Neil Wilkinson who played in the NHL.

Wilkinson’s career in the NFL lasted 460 games. He started his career after being drafted with the 30th overall pick by the Minnesota North Stars in 1986. He also played for the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wilkinson retired from professional hockey after the 1998-99 NHL season. In his career, he had 16 goals and 67 assists in the regular season. He also had three goals and six assists in 53 playoff games. Fairly impressive stats for a defender.

Wilkinson was inducted into the Manitoba Hockey Hall Of Fame on April 15, 2011. Wilkinson was also given the nickname “Big Daddy” during his playing career, due to his aggressive style of play and body checks.

As a coach, he started his career as a player-coach in the minor pros. Wilkinson has also coached a Junior A team in Manitoba, Canada.

Congratulations to Coach Wilkinson and to the Rock Spring Grizzlies organization.