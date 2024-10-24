Grizzly Bear 399 Fatally Struck by Vehicle

Grizzly bear 399 and cub of the year emerge from hibernation on May 16, 2023. Photo by C. Adams/NPS

JACKSON — Grizzly bear 399 was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, the evening of Tuesday, October 22. The bear’s identity was confirmed through ear tags and a microchip.

Grizzly bear 399 had a yearling cub with her, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the yearling was also involved in the incident, but the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is monitoring the area.

“People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Fish & Wildlife Service said vehicle collisions with wildlife, including grizzly bears, are not uncommon across their range.

“Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died,” said Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director.

According to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, from 2009-2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear mortalities due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, all sex and age classes combined. In 2024, including this incident, there have been two grizzly bear mortalities from vehicle strikes.

“The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

No additional information is available at this time.