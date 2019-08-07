Grossnickle Earns All-State Selection and Wyoming American Legion Baseball Scholarship

ROCK SPRINGS — For the third time in four years, an Archie Hay Post 24 Sandy Puppy player has been awarded the American Legion Baseball Scholarship for the State of Wyoming. Drew Grossnickle was chosen by the Wyoming Legion Department Baseball Committee as the recipient of the scholarship for 2019.

In order to receive this scholarship, players must have graduated from high school and be attending college, be on a current roster of an American Legion baseball team, and have three letters of testimony from the team coach, Legion Commander, and a community leader that speaks to the character of the athlete on and off the field of play.

Grossnickle, a sophomore pre-medicine major at the University of Wyoming, will now have the opportunity to be awarded an American Legion All-Academic Team Scholarship. Nine players are selected by the scholarship selection committee. This takes place during the American Legion World Series.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Drew since he was eight-years-old,” said Sand Puppy Manager Rocky Rondinelli. “He is a very passionate, respectful, highly driven individual.”

Previous Sand Puppy players to receive the award were JD Hamby in 2017 and Ryne Grossnickle in 2016.

“The goal of our program is to obviously develop outstanding baseball players,” said Jesse Johnson, president of the Sand Puppy baseball program. “However more importantly, the program builds strong young men who become productive members of society.”

In addition to the scholarship, Grossnickle also earned Wyoming Legion Baseball AA All-State honors. Grossnickle was named to the All-State Second Team. The award is voted upon by all head coaches in the league. This was Grossnickle’s last year playing American Legion Baseball, having been the first six-year AA player for the local program. He mainly played in the outfield but was considered a utility player, playing all positions except first base.

“It has been a privilege and honor to be a little part of his incredible journey,” Rondinelli said. “Six-year varsity starter to an All-State selection to recipient of the American Legion Scholarship, nobody works harder or deserves it more. Congratulations Drew.”