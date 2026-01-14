Groundbreaking Set for New Rock Springs Ambulance Barn

ROCK SPRINGS — Groundbreaking for a new ambulance barn on Gateway Boulevard will take place next week.

Castle Rock Hospital District will host the groundbreaking Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at 1301 Gateway Boulevard. The new ambulance barn will be built on land the hospital district purchased from Western Wyoming Community College in 2024. According to the hospital district, the new ambulance barn will improve emergency response capabilities and response times. The district currently operates an ambulance barn off of Pilot Butte Avenue that was originally operated by Sweetwater Medics.

EMS Director Kim White said the new barn will give the ambulance service a central location in Rock Springs to respond from, which will lead to improved response times. She said there is excitement amongst the ambulance crew for the new location as well. While she said the crew is humble and haven’t had any complaints about the current building aside from the fact that it’s an older building, they are looking forward to operating from the new location.

“This isn’t just a new building; it’s an investment in the health and safety of our community,” Bailie Dockter, chief executive officer of Castle Rock Hospital District said in a press release.