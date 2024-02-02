Groundhogs and Prairie Dogs Alike Predict an Early Spring… We’ll See

It’s Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil, America’s favorite weather predicting groundhog, says we’ll be seeing an early spring this year.

Each year, Phil the Groundhog wakes from his winter slumber in Pennsylvania to predict whether he will return to sleep for six more weeks, or if he will stay up and celebrate the coming spring. This year, the scroll he selected read, “What this weather did not provide is a shadow or reason to hide. Glad tidings on this Groundhog’s Day, an early spring is on the way.”

Here in Wyoming, we look to Lander Lil, a bronze prairie dog statue that resides outside Lander’s post office. According to Countdown to Groundhog Day, Lander Lil, which used to be an actual live prairie dog, has been providing Groundhog Day predictions since 1984. This year, Lander Mayor Monte Richardson reported on Facebook that Lander Lil also predicts an early spring.

However, us Wyomingites know better than to trust an early spring in our neck of the sagebrush. Ultimately, we’re sure to have a few more weeks, or months, of winter (we’re looking at you May snow storms). But today we celebrate! Who are we to tell the Phil and Lil they’re wrong? Glad tidings, indeed!