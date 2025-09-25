Group Says it Supports Defending Rights Ahead of Saturday ICE Protest

ROCK SPRINGS — The local group behind a planned protest Saturday says its goals are to defend democratic institutions, people’s rights, and the Constitution while opposing authoritarianism and executive overreach.

The Sweetwater County 50501 organization says it is a branch of the national 50501 movement, which stands for “50 protests, 50 states, one movement.” The group’s strategy is to organize simultaneous protests throughout the county and is a grassroots focused decentralized, volunteer-led effort that started in January. There is a 50501 Wyoming group that shares information about planned national protests with the other chapters throughout the state. They say local groups can also plan and host protests separate from the national protests, allowing them to schedule events that focus on local issues and needs – such as the De-ICE Wyoming protest taking place Saturday.

The national organization has received support and coordinated with other groups, including Political Revolution, Indivisible, MoveOn, and other progressive groups. The group said they are pro-democracy and support protecting the Constitution and people’s rights, including the rights of migrants, women, and LGBTQ populations. They also oppose the Project 2025 agenda and operate on “a strict principle of non-violence.”

The organization says it doesn’t have any plans regarding the upcoming 2026 elections, saying they will continue to host rallies and Day of Action efforts, which focus on community service projects such as collection of food, school supplies, or personal hygiene items and donating them to the food bank of a local school.

The 50501 De-ICE Wyoming protest takes place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard intersection.