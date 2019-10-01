Growing Pains — Art Castillo (Ep. 6)

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO BEYOND THE GAME PODCAST:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

</center>

Art Castillo begins his 11th season as the head coach of the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs wrestling team. Last season the Mustangs achieved new program records as they qualified 10 wrestlers for the NJCAA National Championships. Success can be seen throughout Castillo’s career at Western and the trend upward doesn’t seem to have an end in sight.

But what has made Castillo and his program so successful?

“Growing Pains” seeks to understand that very question. The podcast centers around Castillo’s love for the sport and how he has built a successful wrestling program that seemingly reaches new heights every year.

In addition, Castillo talks about how personal growth comes as a means of putting yourself in uncomfortable situations — a feeling that the sport has always provided him. Whether you’re a teenager or adult, personal growth and success only comes as a result of seeking new challenges and learning through growing pains.

Success isn’t easy, but it begins with being a good person. And that has been part of the reason behind a bright coaching career for Castillo and his program.