GRPD Announces Highway Patrol Assistance in Crash Investigation

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department issued a statement Friday morning regarding Wednesday’s fatal collision on Monroe Avenue, announcing the Wyoming Highway Patrol is assisting in the case and asking residents to be understanding as the investigation continues.

The department says the investigation is ongoing, saying the Wyoming Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation. The GRPD said all of the parties involved were spoken to at the crash scene and witnesses to the crash are being interviewed.

The department asks residents to understand these types of investigations take time and the GRPD’s responsibility is to ensure it does a thorough and professional job.