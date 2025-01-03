GRPD Captain Brad Halter Announces Retirement

GREEN RIVER — After 20 years in law enforcement, Green River Police Department Captain Brad Halter has announced his retirement. Halter was promoted to Captain in February 2024.

“It is with a profound sense of gratitude and respect that we bid farewell to an exemplary leader, a dedicated officer, and a true asset to the Green River Police Department: Captain Brad Halter. After 20 years of distinguished service, Captain Halter’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter, one that has left a lasting mark on this department and the city he so selflessly served,” the GRPD said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

According to the GRPD, Halter showed excellence and professionalism throughout his career, and put a lot of focus on DUI enforcement.

“Throughout his career, Captain Halter was a beacon of excellence, a standard-bearer for professionalism, and a mentor to all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His commitment to public safety went far beyond the call of duty, and his influence was felt not only within the department but throughout the entire community,” the GRPD said. “Captain Halter was particularly exceptional in his work with DUI enforcement, where his tireless efforts led to countless lives being saved and countless dangerous drivers being removed from the roads. His dedication to this cause was second to none, and his leadership in this area was instrumental in shaping the department’s success.”

Halter was also canine officer and was very devoted to his K-9 partner, the GRPD said.

“His time as a canine officer highlighted his ability to connect with and lead others, demonstrating time and time again his passion for service, his devotion to his K-9 partner, and his unwavering commitment to the mission,” the GRPD said.

Captain Halter will be remembered by the department by his leadership, and how it was defined by his integrity, wisdom, and his ability to inspire, the GRPD continued. “He set the bar high and led by example, always going above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of the people he served and the officers he led.”

The department called Halter’s retirement a tremendous loss to both it and the City of Green River.

“Captain Halter, we can never thank you enough for the legacy you leave behind. You have touched so many lives with your dedication, leadership, and unwavering professionalism. As you begin this new chapter of your life, know that your brothers and sisters in blue will always hold you in the highest regard. We wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors and hope that the next phase of your journey brings you joy, fulfillment, and peace,” the GRPD said. “Thank you, Captain Halter, for your outstanding 20 years of service. Your commitment to this department and community will never be forgotten. You have truly made a difference, and for that, we are forever grateful.”