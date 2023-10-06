GRPD Clarifies Wednesday Weapons Incidents

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Police Department is clarifying a statement given to SweetwaterNOW Thursday regarding weapons incidents reported Wednesday evening.

According to GRPD Public Information Officer Jamie Green, miscommunication occurred because two firearms incidents were reported so closely together. An incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. in the area around East Flaming Gorge Way where a vehicle was reported to have been shot with either a firearm or an airsoft gun. The second incident was called in at 7:19 p.m. and involved reports of gunfire near Commerce Drive. According to Green, Officers canvased the area and determined there wasn’t a threat to the area. Detectives were called to the area to investigate the situation and officers observed a window had apparently been shot out.

“The two separate incident reports are not related. Due to the close timing of the incidents, it was a miscommunication that information on only one of the two incidents were reported by Green. This was a mistake and we apologize for any confusion or concern that this has caused,” Green told SweetwaterNOW.

The GRPD is investigating the incident on Commerce Drive. Residents with information are encouraged to contact Detective Fischer at 307-872-6167.