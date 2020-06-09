GRPD Conducts Tobacco Compliance Checks on Eight Businesses, Two Fail

GREEN RIVER — On June 8, 2020, the Green River Police Department, conducted tobacco compliance checks of eight businesses selling tobacco within city limits. The purpose of these checks is to prevent the sale of tobacco to purchasers under the age of 18.

Of the establishments that were checked, six passed, for a success rate of 75 percent. Green River Vape Shop and Green River Exxon failed the checks.

Maverik, Uinta Loaf N Jug, Bridger Loaf N Jug, Flaming Gorge Loaf N Jug, Family Dollar, and Smoker Friendly all passed.

Graphic by GRPD

The employee(s) who sold tobacco to the underage buyer were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 18-90(b), Furnishing to Minors, with a fine up to $750.00 and/or six months in jail.

A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was 16 years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.

The businesses and employees who successfully passed the compliance check deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing tobacco sales to underage purchasers. Chamber Gift Certificates were given to the employee(s) who passed the compliance check.

GRPD’s goal for tobacco and alcohol compliance is to have all establishments and employees refuse to sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to the community’s underage buyers. In an effort to achieve that goal GRPD offers free TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS), training, and ID checking guides for employers and employees.

For questions on the compliance checks or more information on how to sign up for a TIPS class please contact Jamie Green, certified TIPS trainer for the GRPD, at jgreen@cityofgreenriver.org or 307-872–6170.