GRPD Investigates Shots Fired Early Monday

UPDATE — The GRPD has reported that the suspects are in custody as of midday Monday.

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Police Department responded to more calls of shots fired in the city early Monday morning.

According to the department’s Public Information Officer Jamie Green, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the area near Chugwater Drive and W. 3rd N. Street. Property was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the GRPD in its investigation. No other details were released as of publication time.

This isn’t the only gunfire reports being investigated by the GRPD. The investigation into gunshots and related property damage on Commerce Drive earlier in the month is still ongoing. That incident resulted in a rear window being shot out of a home and a resident fleeing bullets in their backyard.