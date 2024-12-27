GRPD Officer Injured After Fall

GREEN RIVER – A Green River Police Department Officer was injured, but reportedly doing well after a fall Thursday morning.

According to the GRPD, Community Service Officer Zach Fryer was taken to the hospital after falling on icy pavement. The fall took place on Uinta Drive.

Fryer had stopped to speak with the driver of a semi-truck that was stopped and partially blocking the road and was attempting determine if the driver needed assistance. While walking to the truck, Fryer slipped on the icy road and fell into one of the truck’s wheels. The incident was reported to the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Dispatch Center by a witness and additional officers, and an ambulance were dispatched.

Fryer was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of his injuries and is doing well.

The GRPD said it is thankful for the combined communications dispatch center, Castle Rock Ambulance Service and MHSC for their assistance.