GRPD Patrol Officers Fully Staffed for First Time in Four Years

GREEN RIVER — For the first time in four years, the Green River Police Department (GRPD) is going to be fully staffed with patrol officers.

Sven Pickens took the oath of office Monday morning to become a police officer for the GRPD, which will give the department 16 patrol officers. This is full staff, according to Green River Communications Administrator Steve Core.

GRPD Chief of Police Shaun Sturlaugson said that it was four years ago that the department’s patrol officer division has been fully staffed, and even then, it was only at full status for six weeks.

Pickens comes to the GRPD after working as a Detention Deputy in Ely, Nevada, for the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. He has also received his Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Business from Western Wyoming Community College.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger gives Pickens the oath of office. Pickens poses with his wife, Jessyka, and daughter, Paisley, after taking the oath of office. Photos courtesy of the City of Green River

Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger conducted the oath of office while Chief Sturlaugson presented Pickens his badge #118. Pickens will head to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in January.