GRPD Reminds Drivers to Be Alert When Passing Buses

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) reports that they have had multiple bus light violations in the last few days.

To ensure the safety of the community’s children, GRPD would like to remind everyone to be aware when traveling in school pick up zones, school parking lots, and other parking areas that buses make frequent stops.

When you see a bus with flashing yellow lights that means they are stopping to pick up or drop off children. Make sure you stop when the red lights flash and the stop sign deploys. Please do not try to hurry past the bus with yellow lights flashing, if the stop sign deploys as you are passing you could be subject to a citation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750, plus court costs. You could receive a citation even if it is in a private parking area.

Prepare to Stop for school busses with yellow flashing lights.

Stop when the red lights flash and the stop sign deploys.

Plan ahead for delays in your morning commute.

Watch for children crossing streets.

GRPD encourages the community to work together to keep our kids safe as they commute to school.