GRPD Seeks to Continue Participation in Drug Trafficking Task Force

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider an agreement for the Green River Police Department to continue participating in the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force program.

According to meeting documents, the GRPD has partnered with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for several decades by participating in the HIDTA Grant program. Green River provides assistance to DCI by designating officers to join the Task Force created by this program. The Memorandum of Understanding that has been in place to facilitate this process is up for renewal.

As the GRPD has been participating in this program for several decades, there will be no changes to the fiscal impact to the city.

In other business, the Council will consider approving an MOU that will allow Green River to apply for impact assistance funds from the Project West Solution and Soda Ash project. Rock Springs and Sweetwater County will also be considering approval of this MOU in their own respective meetings.

The Council will also consider appointing Rick Jones and Suz Jasperson to the Green River Arts Council for two year terms.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person, however, the city’s video system is currently down so it cannot be viewed via YouTube this week. To view the meeting agenda, click here.